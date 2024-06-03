VALORANT fans are hungry for new Arcane skin—and know which weapons they want next

Over the last week, Riot Games unveiled the latest poster for the hit Netflix series adaptation, Arcane. Some VALORANT players are just as excited as League fans, with some asking the developers to drop another themed skin bundle for the popular first-person shooter.

When Arcane made its long-awaited debut in 2021, the show was acclaimed by reviewers, League of Legends fans, and general show enjoyers. Riot also dropped a Jinx-themed Sheriff skin in VALORANT that has now become of the rarer skins in the game since many people failed to claim the weapon during its limited run.

As a result, players are now asking for a new Arcane-themed skin to grace the stores, including some pretty interesting ideas for the weapon. On the VALORANT subreddit, for example, one user thought a Caitlyn-themed Outlaw skin could be a good addition to the collection, since she does use a similar weapon in the show.

The Outlaw doesn’t have many skins since it’s one of the newest additions to the VALORANT weapon arsenal. The gun isn’t too popular, however, which could prompt Riot to choose a different weapon entirely. Luckily, there are plenty of great ideas floating around to choose from, such as an Odin skin based on Jinx’s minigun, Pow Pow.

Other weapons that could make their appearance are Vi’s massive Hextech Gauntlets and Jayce’s powerful Mercury Hammer in the form of a melee weapon. These tools of war are relatively large in the show and on the Summoner’s Rift, which means the devs would need to scale them down so that players aren’t too confused about their effective hit range.

One unlikely cosmetic Riot could add is a Raze-exclusive weapon skin that only shows up when she uses her Showstopper ultimate. The skin could replace her regular rocket launcher with Jinx’s rocket launcher Fishbones, and could be a little Easter egg for those who are lucky enough to get it.

