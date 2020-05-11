VALORANT error code 43 explained

Ever log on for some VALORANT games and get greeted by an error message? Yeah, you’re not alone.

Some users are met with an Error Code: 43 message that says, “There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client.” Fortunately, there’s usually a pretty quick fix for this.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If the error code 43 pops up, you might have been alt-tabbed browsing on your computer. For some reason, the client will sometimes fail to get to the main menu if you’re working on another screen or even just picking out some music.

So once you’ve closed the client, open VALORANT back up and don’t click on anything until the game loads up. Wait until the game has reached the main menu before doing anything else. Once you’re at the main menu, though, you should be able to alt-tab however much you like.

If it doesn’t work the first time, however, you should try again. If that doesn’t work, it is possible there is an issue with the servers. The best way to check is by keeping an eye on VALORANT server status or on VALORANT’s official Twitter.