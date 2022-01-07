Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 4, Act One

A new year means a new episode and a new battle pass.

To kick the 2022 VALORANT season off with style, the latest battle pass features a wide range of cosmetics in the form of dozens of weapon skins, gun buddies, player cards, and sprays.

The devs wanted to have some more holiday fun in Episode Four, Act One to follow on from the previous pass. This time around, Valentine’s Day is the overarching theme. There’s the lovely Together Forever gun buddy, the Be Mine player cards, and the A Prime Valentine’s and Sweetest Match sprays to get your hands on.

There are also some exciting new skins for the Phantom, Vandal, and Sheriff up for grabs, as well as a shiny new Karambit melee called Velocity. The impressive knife comes in glowing orange, yellow, purple, and cyan.

Here’s everything you can look forward to in the VALORANT Episode Four, Act One battle pass.

Weapon skins

The pass includes the Hydrodip, Schema, and Velocity skin lines.

Hydrodip

Hydrodip Bucky Hydrodip Frenzy Hydrodip Guardian Hydrodip Judge

Schema

Schema Odin Schema Stinger Schema Sheriff Schema Vandal

Velocity

Velocity Bulldog Velocity Bulldog Velocity Bulldog Velocity Bulldog Velocity Phantom Velocity Phantom Velocity Phantom Velocity Phantom Velocity Shorty Velocity Shorty Velocity Shorty Velocity Shorty Velocity Spectre Velocity Spectre Velocity Spectre Velocity Spectre Velocity Karambit Velocity Karambit Velocity Karambit Velocity Karambit

Gun buddies

Episode Four, Act One introduces 10 new gun buddies to VALORANT. There’s Big Brain, Bunny Tactics, Together Forever, Hydrodip, and many more.

Big Brain Big ol’ Barrel Bunny Tactics Chicken Out Eco the Bulldog Episode Four, Act One Epilogue Eco the Dog Hydrodip Together Forever Velocity

Player cards

The battle pass includes a total of 12 player cards, including the Be Mine set, Distracted Duelist, PlayZilla Rubber Ducky, and Valentine’s Tactics.

Be Mine Jett Be Mine Phoenix Be Mine Sova Bind Schema Distracted Duelist Epilogue PlayZilla Rubber Ducky Hydrodip Operation Fracture PlayZilla Rubber Ducky Unstoppable Sage Valentine’s Tactics Velocity

Sprays

The Episode Four, Act One battle pass features 16 sprays and includes references to popular culture, memes, and more.

A Prime Valentine’s Gift Agent Down Bad Hair Day Head Slapper Hydrodip Jett-bot Lost Connection Missed a Spot Nice One Gif Nice One Potato-Aim Quack!! Shoot Here Sweetest Match Use Ult What’s that?

All images via Riot Games

