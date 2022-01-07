Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 4, Act One

A new year means a new episode and a new battle pass.
To kick the 2022 VALORANT season off with style, the latest battle pass features a wide range of cosmetics in the form of dozens of weapon skins, gun buddies, player cards, and sprays.
The devs wanted to have some more holiday fun in Episode Four, Act One to follow on from the previous pass. This time around, Valentine’s Day is the overarching theme. There’s the lovely Together Forever gun buddy, the Be Mine player cards, and the A Prime Valentine’s and Sweetest Match sprays to get your hands on.
There are also some exciting new skins for the Phantom, Vandal, and Sheriff up for grabs, as well as a shiny new Karambit melee called Velocity. The impressive knife comes in glowing orange, yellow, purple, and cyan.
Here’s everything you can look forward to in the VALORANT Episode Four, Act One battle pass.
Weapon skins
The pass includes the Hydrodip, Schema, and Velocity skin lines.
Hydrodip
Schema
Velocity
Gun buddies
Episode Four, Act One introduces 10 new gun buddies to VALORANT. There’s Big Brain, Bunny Tactics, Together Forever, Hydrodip, and many more.
Player cards
The battle pass includes a total of 12 player cards, including the Be Mine set, Distracted Duelist, PlayZilla Rubber Ducky, and Valentine’s Tactics.
Sprays
The Episode Four, Act One battle pass features 16 sprays and includes references to popular culture, memes, and more.
All images via Riot Games
