VALORANT Episode 3, Act 2 battle pass includes 3 new skin lines, community jokes, and pop culture references

The VALORANT Episode Three, Act Two battle pass has finally been revealed and players have a lot of new content to look forward to unlocking. The latest pass includes three new skin lines, several new player cards, gun buddies, and sprays that are perfect for every scenario.

The Episode Three, Act Two battle pass includes the Porcelain, Walnut, and Electroflux skin lines. The Porcelain skin line is available for the Bucky, Ghost, Marshal, Phantom, and the new melee skin. The Walnut skin line can be used on the Sheriff, Bulldog, Judge, and Stinger. Finally, the Electroflux skin line is available for the Guardian, Odin, Operator, and Vandal.

Image via Riot Games

Players looking for an elegant and fancy look will enjoy the Porcelain skins, while those who want a basic but lavish skin concept should consider the new Walnut skins. The Electroflux skins have a bright and vibrant color scheme, making it the perfect choice for players who want to stand out from the crowd.

The battle pass also includes 10 new gun buddies perfect for further customizing your weapons. The gun buddies include cute concepts like a Root Beer, but others reference significant pop culture events like the rise of Dogecoin. If you were a part of the Dogecoin craze, you can now remember the time fondly with the Bruno Dogecoin gun buddy.

Don’t forget to customize your player card this act with one of the new options, too. Remind your teammates about the danger of chasing skins on the ground with the Skin Bait card or channel your inner demons with the Unstoppable Reyna card.

It wouldn’t be a VALORANT battle pass without new sprays—and the Episode Three, Act Two battle pass does not disappoint. The sprays include another reference to the Dogecoin meme, a Viper twist on a popular photo of Bernie Sanders, and other references the VALORANT community will enjoy.

The Episode Three, Act Two battle pass will be released on Sept. 8 and costs 1,000 VP.

