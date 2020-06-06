VALORANT developer hints at upcoming rewards system for dedicated fans

VALORANT features a ton of content for players to collect, such as weapon skins, gun buddies, and player cards. Almost all these items are hidden behind paywalls, however. But luckily for fans of the first-person shooter, a new system may be added to the game in the future that will reward players for their hard work and their time spent grinding in VALORANT.

In a Reddit comment, Riot Games software engineer tehleach responded to a VALORANT fan’s complaints about the game’s lack of a rewards system and said the development team currently has plans for a replacement.

“We’ve got a few different systems in mind to provide mastery / time investment expression in VALORANT, they just unfortunately didn’t make it for launch,” tehleach wrote. “I can’t go into specifics but just know that we hear you and we want this stuff in the game too.”

The developer’s comment was in response to a VALORANT fan calling on Riot to implement a new system that rewards players who put in enough time to playing the game. The player explained how dedicated players should receive exclusive items such as gun buddies or player cards for achieving various goals. This would let them show off an exclusive item that has to be earned and not bought. They used examples such as weapon camos in Call of Duty and the CS:GO badge system, which give players something to grind for that cannot be unlocked with a purchase.

It’s unclear what type of rewards players will be able to unlock in VALORANT, but fans can rest easy knowing they will likely be added to the game in the future.