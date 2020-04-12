VALORANT dataminer unearths fourth map, Ascent

"You may have the universe if I may have Italy.”

VALORANT’s closed beta launched earlier this week with three maps and 10 agents. The release didn’t necessarily mean a break for Riot Games, however, since it was confirmed that the game was planned to release with four maps and 12 agents in the summer.

Though we still don’t know anything about the upcoming two agents, a VALORANT fan has mined details regarding the tactical shooter’s fourth map.

The new map is code-named “Ascent” and it seems to be a bit similar than the already existing “Split” map. Some of the visuals that were mined include boats and signs written in Italian. The two shops located in the map are named “Boat Shop” and “Bait Shop.”

An artist that worked on Sage’s official artwork also shared an image a couple of weeks ago which read “Episode 1: Rise of Venice.” Though the artist deleted her post and re-shared without the text shortly after, it was enough to start speculations.

The lamps in the leak can also be seen in Venice and suggest that the map will be taking place there.

When both leaks are considered, the first general theme of the game looks to be centered around Italy. Riot still has two agents to release before the game launches in full—if they don’t get datamined as well, that is.