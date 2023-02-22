VALORANT coach reveals how you can finally get your crouch spraying under control

We’ve all been there in VALORANT. Whether you’re new to tactical first-person shooters, or simply running on auto-pilot after hours of grinding, you suddenly find yourself crouch spraying in every gunfight and at the bottom of your team’s leaderboard.

After all, flicking to an enemy’s head after missing the first shot is something every player would love to do, if it were always that easy.

But, thanks to a new video posted by Radiant-ranked VALORANT coach Jollztv, it appears it’s actually quite simple to know not only when to commit to crouch spraying, but also how to practice the skill too.

In his latest YouTube video, Jollztv recapped the highlights of one of his recent coaching livestreams in which he reviewed the live gameplay of a Diamond 1-peak Phoenix main on Icebox.

After the match, Jollztv went in-depth on the main areas of improvement his mentee could work on with their shooting mechanics—when to crouch spray and how to control it.

“Aim is good, but a little bit of, some sort of, like the way that we’re bursting and spraying isn’t the best,” Jollztv said in the video. “Like we don’t have very good control of our spray, and sometimes we’re bursting while we’re crouching.”

In the Firing Range, Jollztv then outlined why players should stick to either strafing and bursting, or crouching and spraying during fights. While strafing and spraying is simply a non-starter beyond point-blank encounters, bursting while crouching is “asking them to one tap us” as it forces you to miss out on both the evasiveness of strafing and bursting, and the fire rate of crouching and spraying.

To master strafing and bursting, which is what VALORANT players should be doing a majority of the time in fights, Jollztv broke it down into two parts. First, you need to know the fire rate of your weapon so that when you shoot a wall, your bullets hit the same spot as much as possible before you have to reset. Once players get that down, they can practice incorporating quick strafes in between accurate shots on bots.

Lastly, for those who feel like spraying is a bad habit entirely in VALORANT, Jollztv not only added that spraying is an inevitable part of the game, but that players should also be practicing the skill as well.

To do this, players can once again hop into the practice range and spray at a wall, trying to control where the bullets land. Keep backing up until you have proper control of the spray at various distances, then hop into a deathmatch and practice the technique in real-time whenever you do need to spray.

By understanding these two shooting techniques, maximizing your utility usage, and playing off of teammates, Jollztv believes players will be primed to finally find the VALORANT results they’ve been looking for.