‘I’ve killed pros doing it’: VALORANT coach explains why you should hold this ‘cheeky’ Split angle

You can "kill anybody doing this," he says.

With Episode Six, Act One in full swing, plenty of new VALORANT players are still (re)learning Split for their competitive games. Luckily, one of YouTube’s most popular VALORANT coaches has just revealed a powerful off-angle that can land attackers a free kill on their A pushes.

In a VOD review YouTube video posted earlier today, VALORANT coach Woohoojin explained that there is a large potted plant in the far lower right corner of A lobby. Players can easily hop on top of the plant and ADS peek. Sitting on the furthest left corner of the pot gives an attacker an easy line of sight for an A main push.

Particularly in solo queue, this angle is so uncommon that it’s likely to land you a free kill across low and high Elo matches alike.

“In solo queue, I swear, this is just free kill. Just hop on the plant, and you just lay this guy out. ‘Cause nobody aims at the plant,” Woohoojin said. “I kill anybody doing this. I’ve killed pros doing it. It’s a cheeky little angle.”

Here’s the exact location in-game.

Screengrab via Riot Games

It’s a clever off-angle, one that can throw off your opponent’s crosshair placement thanks to your added height. But keep in mind that you’re likely to come up against opponents using this strategy as well.

For this reason, Woohoojin warns that players should not aggressively swing A main if they’re on the defender side. If an enemy stands on the A lobby plant, a pushing defender will be setting themselves up for a fight that isn’t to their advantage. Instead, Woohoojin recommends far more caution during a defender push, such as jump or jiggle peeking—assuming a defender needs to collect info on A main in the first place.

“This is not something you should peek at all, in general, on this map,” Woohoojin said. “You need to jump spot if you’re gonna. If the dude’s on the flower pot, you’re laid out.”