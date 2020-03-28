VALORANT client available to download but no one can sign in

After the initial online beta test of gameplay that was shown to professional FPS players, streamers, and other content creators, the beta client and anti-cheat programs for VALORANT have been found publicly available for download.

Even though both are openly downloadable, however, players can’t log into the game without their Riot Games account being whitelisted by the company, so there’s no way to access the beta early.

the Valorant beta client and Vanguard anti-cheat has been found publicly available to download on Riot's website



no you cannot log into Valorant without a whitelisted account so you can stop now pic.twitter.com/qTB7L9ml5i — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs or embargoes' Breslau (@Slasher) March 27, 2020

Once downloaded, if you try to enter the game, you will receive a message saying “unable to access game” and a short explanation that permission is needed to access the beta. And as of now, there are no beta keys available for anyone outside of the gameplay capture event that’s currently underway.

According to esports journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau, the media event went well and early impressions of the game were extremely positive. Slasher’s previous comments about the event point to a pending date of April 3 set by Riot to release embargoed footage of the game. The VALORANT website already had a small box of text hinting at a closed beta, but now it appears that it’s going to be here sooner rather than later.

Fans will likely start seeing gameplay footage pop up within the next week from both Riot and some of the creators that were present at the media showcase. There is currently no way to access the VALORANT beta, but more information about registration dates will likely be dropped soon.