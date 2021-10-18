VALORANT cheating report rates are at an all-time low, according to devs

VALORANT anti-cheat team member Matt “K3o” Paoletti revealed today that the report rates for cheating are at an all-time low in a new report.

The fall 2021 VALORANT anti-cheat update reminds players of the progress made so far and how the team is continuously working on preventing cheaters from ruining the experience in Riot Games’ FPS. Paoletti confirmed that the first VALORANT Champions Tour “went really well” and that the team reviewed professional players as early as the open qualifiers to maintain competitive integrity. The previous meta-game system updates have also helped combat cheaters and cause the report rates for cheating to trend downward.

Our reigning, defending Anti-cheat Analyst @RiotK3o is back to cover competitive integrity, the state of cheating today, and the future of Vanguard. Read the full report: https://t.co/0l3mkA3Hnv pic.twitter.com/kP9mE0MaEp — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 18, 2021

The growing popularity of VALORANT has created a “global market” for cheat makers and Riot is constantly working to stay ahead of the curve. The good news is the work is paying off since report rates for cheating are at an all-time low, meaning players are encountering fewer issues in their games.

Paoletti encourages players to continue reporting problematic players and to be specific in the comment section since the team does read the notes. While fewer reports of cheaters is good news, the team must continue to work hard to stay ahead of the issue.

“Yes, there are still cheaters in VALORANT, and they will, in some manner, always exist,” Paoletti said. “However, we’ve invested a great deal of time, both through operational and technical advancements, to make sure that cheating is at a sustainably low level, and most importantly, that cheating is never a viable way to long-term competitive success in VALORANT. We have to strike the balance between keeping games as safe as possible, while also ensuring that the arms race with cheaters is at a pace we’re always ahead in.”

The team will look to continue to prevent cheaters from ruining the game in Act III and Episode Four. It will also focus on “other forms of game integrity abuse” cheaters might use to indirectly impact gameplay, like boosting low-ranked players. Advancements in cybersecurity allow Riot to “better identify and prevent cheaters,” too.

