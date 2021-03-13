VALORANT Champions Tour EU Masters One: Schedule, bracket, scores, and standings

The EU VCT Challengers events have been bloodbaths, with many top VALORANT teams failing to make it to the inaugural Masters event.
Starting March 12, Team Heretics, Ballista, Acend, Ninjas In Pyjamas, Guild Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, DfuseTeam, and Alliance will battle it out to take home the first EU Masters event ever.
Fans can watch on the VALORANT_esports_eu Twitch account.
Bracket and schedule
Group A
Group B
Scores and standings
Group A
Friday, March 12
Team Heretics 2-0 Ballista
- Bind 13-10
- Haven 14-12
Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0 Acend
- Ascent 13-11
- Haven 14-12
Group B
Saturday, March 13
FunPlus Phoenix 2-1 Guild Esports
- Split: Guild Esports 13-10
- Ascent: FunPlus Phoenix 13-4
- Icebox: FunPlus Phoenix 13-2
DfuseTeam 2-0 Alliance
- Ascent 13-11
- Split 13-4