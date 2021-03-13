VALORANT Champions Tour EU Masters One: Schedule, bracket, scores, and standings

It's the first big event of the year.

The EU VCT Challengers events have been bloodbaths, with many top VALORANT teams failing to make it to the inaugural Masters event.

Starting March 12, Team Heretics, Ballista, Acend, Ninjas In Pyjamas, Guild Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, DfuseTeam, and Alliance will battle it out to take home the first EU Masters event ever.

Fans can watch on the VALORANT_esports_eu Twitch account.

Bracket and schedule

Group A

Screengrab via VLR.GG

Group B

Screengrab via VLR.GG

Scores and standings

Group A

Friday, March 12

Team Heretics 2-0 Ballista

Bind 13-10

Haven 14-12

Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0 Acend

Ascent 13-11

Haven 14-12

Group B

Saturday, March 13

FunPlus Phoenix 2-1 Guild Esports

Split: Guild Esports 13-10

Ascent: FunPlus Phoenix 13-4

Icebox: FunPlus Phoenix 13-2

DfuseTeam 2-0 Alliance