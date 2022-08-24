VALORANT Champions tickets go live, grand final sells out in half an hour

Tickets for the entire playoffs of VALORANT Champions 2022 went live this morning and almost all of them were snatched up quickly in less than an hour, according to the Turkish ticket hub Biletix. Tickets for the grand finals sold out in roughly half an hour.

VALORANT Champions is set to be held in the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, as first reported by Dot Esports. The tickets for the playoffs went live at 9am CT on Aug. 24, with the Turkish VALORANT Twitter account sharing the first link. The main VALORANT Esports account tweeted out the link just a few minutes later.

But for fans who were looking to attend the grand finals, they would have to have grabbed their tickets for Sept. 18 within the first hour since tickets for that day have completely sold out. There are a few tickets remaining for each of the other days at time of writing, including on the lower bracket and upper bracket final days on Sept. 16 and 17. Tickets for those days are going as high as ₺260.00, but that only roughly translates to around $15.

For the few tickets that are remaining, there is a limit of four tickets available for purchase per person per day.

This year’s Champions is only the second official world championship for VALORANT, but it is set to be largely different from last year. The playoffs this year are switching to a double-elimination format instead of single-elimination and the playoffs will be played in front of a crowd for the first time at a world championship. It’s also just the second international VALORANT event to be played in front of a crowd after VCT Masters Copenhagen last month. Additionally, a new world champion is assured to be crowned after last year’s winners, Acend, failed to make it past the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

VALORANT Champions officially begins with group stage action on Aug. 31.