VALORANT bug allows players to ride Sova’s Recon Bolt

One VALORANT player has discovered a new method of movement using Sova’s Recon Bolt ability.

In a a pair of high clips, two different players showed off that if you jump on top of the arrow at the correct time, you can essentially ride it until it hits an object. It can even be used by a single player when launched to add a boost to their jump.

Over the past few hours, plenty of players have shared their own clips using this new bug for various situations. Some of these have been extremely effective.

While this bug is cool, It isn’t clear exactly what situation players may want to use this, especially given the difficulty to perform it successfully. Plus, if players fail to execute the action perfectly, they’ll have wasted their Recon Bolt in the process.

The bug is reminiscent of Fortnite’s rocket-riding shenanigans, and isn’t the first time one of Sova’s abilities has been used for some sneaky movement. Late in 2020, there was a bug that allowed players to ride on top of Sova’s Owl Drone ability, but this was later patched out.

It is likely that this newly found glitch with his Recon Bolt will suffer the same fate and be patched out in the near future. But for now, players can have some fun with this mostly useless, if entertaining bug.

