TSM removes bang from active VALORANT lineup

TSM has moved Sean “bang” Bezerra to the bench, the VALORANT player confirmed on Twitter yesterday. The move leaves the team’s lineup depleted to just James “hazed” Cobb, Matthew “Wardell” Yu, Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, and Aleko “LeviathanAG” Gabuniya, who’s still on trial.

“TSM wants to explore potential options and benched me for the time being,” bang wrote on Twitter. “I have nothing but love and appreciation for everyone on the team and the org treated me like family, they have allowed me to explore my options and I am willing to play/learn anything.”

Bang had been a part of TSM since late June and helped the North Americans secure a spot in the NA VCT: Challengers Three Playoffs. TSM, however, finished in last place in the competition alongside Luminosity Gaming following a 2-1 loss to Rise, missing the opportunity to qualify for VCT Masters Three Berlin. The youngster averaged a 215 ACS, 1.27 K/D, and 131.8 ADR in NA VCT: Stage Three Challengers Two, according to VLR.gg’s statistics.

That elimination left hazed and crew in a tough spot, but they can still qualify for VCT Champions. TSM will earn a spot in the Last Chance Qualifier if a North American team wins VCT Masters Three Berlin since that will open another slot in the NA circuit.

The VCT Masters Three Berlin will run from Sept. 10 to 19. Sentinels, 100 Thieves, and Envy will be the teams representing NA.

