TSM parts ways with LunarKats, will search for stand-in ahead of VCT Game Changers Series

The org's all-women roster has only been signed for a short while.

TSM has officially parted ways with Katherine “LunarKats” So, according to a tweet from the organization last night.

The "TSM Female" lineup was only under the organization's banner for two days before LunarKats was released.

Today we've agreed to mutually part ways with LunarKats.



We're currently looking for a sub to avoid having to pull out of the VCT Game Changers Series. — TSM (@TSM) March 21, 2021

The organization didn't offer a reasoning for releasing LunarKats. There are allegations made against LunarKats of harassment towards other streamers from around a year ago, but no official reasoning for the move.

VCT Game Changers is an all-women tournament organized by Riot Games that will run similarly to the main VCT competitions. According to Riot's announcement of the tournament, "through Game Changers, [Riot hopes] to build towards a VALORANT Champions Tour that is more inclusive and representative of our community."

Multiple massive team organizations have picked up women's rosters in VALORANT, including Cloud9, CLG, and TSM.

Unless TSM finds a substitute for LunarKats, however, they'll be out of the Game Changers tournaments.

TSM Female's roster is currently comprised of Mirna "athxna" Noureldin, Catherine "cath" Leroux, Emily "mle" Peters, and Zoe "Zoessie" Servais. The NA Game Changers tournament is run by Nerd Street Gamers, and the Top 8 Tournament will run from March 25 to 28.

Update March 21, 2021 at 12:45pm CT: TSM will play with ARIANARCHIST, according to a tweet from cath.

Woke up still sad about last night's event. Nothing else we can do other than just push through and move forward.



Playing vs @Cloud9 White at 3pm EST today and @ARIANARCHIST is going to sub for us! — TSM cath (@CAthCSGO) March 21, 2021

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.