Top VALORANT in-game leader gives update on rumored role switch for 2024

Ever since the 2023 VALORANT offseason began, fans and teams alike kept a close eye on one of the bigger names on the free agent market: Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro.

LOUD’s reliable in-game leader was one of the best players in his role this past season, and many people wondered whether he’d be making a change for the new year. But in a social media post on Sept. 28, Saadhak assured LOUD fans that he’ll still be IGLing the squad

Fans were relieved when the 26-year-old re-signed with LOUD this past month, but were also worried when sudden rumors surfaced about the player’s possible switch to a head coaching role in 2024. It was a surprise development, considering his proficiency as a well-versed leader who could also keep up in terms of frags.

Salve tropa, não sei de onde saem essas informações mas só para esclarecer, eu não vou sair do roll de jogador e no momento estamos no meio dos tryouts pro quinto integrante.



No mais é isso, vou falar mais um pouco na live mais tarde! Até lá. — LOUD Saadhak (@loud_saadhak) September 28, 2023

As a result, the veteran was forced to reassure the LOUD faithful that he will not be making any role changes in the foreseeable future and that he will be on the player roster heading into next season. He also confirmed that the organization was still in the process of trying out and trialing players for the fifth and final spot on the team.

The only player that LOUD lost this past offseason was superstar duelist Erick “aspas” Santos, who was one of the best players in the world in 2023. The 20-year-old phenom dominated the competition during the regular season, leading VCT Americas with the highest average combat score and the highest overall kill-death ratio, according to Liquipedia.

This past season, aspas and LOUD were thrown into the center of a supposed debacle behind the scenes, with relations supposedly souring between the talented player and the rest of the lineup during the season. These rumors were only solidified when the team suffered a surprising exit from Masters Tokyo, where they bounced out of the tournament in the first round of the playoffs’ lower bracket.

Saadhak’s here to stay. Photo by Lance Skundrich/Riot Games

Although losing Aspas will put a significant bump in the road back to the top for LOUD, re-signing one of the best IGLs in the league should help maintain a solid foundation for the future. By keeping four of their five members, this team can easily replicate their successes of the past—but they will have to find a player that brings an X-factor to the table.

About the author