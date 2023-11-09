This VALORANT player might have just broken a bizarre record with Raze’s satchels

For a serious tactical shooter, VALORANT offers a lot of opportunities for fun challenges, especially for Raze mains who love hopping around maps with her Blast Packs (satchels).

In a Reddit post on Nov. 9, a player named u/240hzfemboy posted a video of them doing a quirky variation of the popular “Floor is Lava” Raze challenge, where they “satchel jump” from Ascent’s A Main to the top of the generator in the site and back.

To make it more interesting, they claimed they did the loop for 18 minutes nonstop without falling on the floor. The video in the post, however, was only 25 seconds long, so if you’re looking for proof, there isn’t anything concrete.

But if we were to believe it, the player might have broken a not-so-popular record, leaving behind a new challenge for all Raze mains out there.

It isn’t easy to master satchel-based movement, which is why you don’t usually see godly Raze moves in low Elo VALORANT games. “I can’t even do it once,” one player wrote under the post, and it sums up most of our thoughts. Not only is the timing between satchels difficult to master, but it’s also hard to remain consistent with it.

Raze’s Blast Packs have always been the duelist’s most impactful utility, and it’s not just because she can fly into a site with it. You can baffle enemies with satchel peeks, deny Spike planting or defusal, and even damage enemies with it when needed. Her satchels make Raze the goddess of VALORANT movement.

Unfortunately, Riot Games found it necessary to nerf Blast Packs with Patch 7.09, adding changes to the damage that can be dealt with it and its arm time. That said, it didn’t make Raze any less of an excellent duelist. She’s a powerhouse, and those who manage to master her Blast Pack-based movement are forces to be reckoned with in VALORANT.