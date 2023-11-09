This Iso trick counters one of VALORANT’s most annoying ultimates

Iso’s ultimate had garnered mixed feelings from the VALORANT community initially, but players are slowly discovering the potential of the contract killer’s interdimensional arena—especially when they need to escape a sticky situation.

In a Reddit post dated Nov. 8, a player named u/EshiEx shared a clip showcasing how Iso’s Kill Contract can be used to successfully counter Killjoy’s annoying Lockdown ultimate.

While stationed in Ascent’s B Site, EshiEx activated Kill Contract a few seconds before the enemy Killjoy’s Lockdown was about to end, and it pulled them to the safe dimension, along with the enemy Sova, just in time to escape the Detain effect. They killed the enemy and returned to the game, untouched and free.

While it does seem exciting, you must note that you’ll resurrect at the same point and might be vulnerable to enemies flooding into the site after Killjoy’s ultimate finishes scanning. To make it safer, EshiEx could have used Kill Contract while in the Boat House, just for additional cover—but they’d still be at risk.

If you want to try this counter in VALORANT, however, don’t hesitate. After all, you’ll be pulling in an enemy with you, giving you a fair chance to make yourself useful. Your team can use the man advantage to push the enemy team meanwhile.

Iso’s Kill Contract is perfect for when you are stuck in a situation you know you can’t escape. You get the safer one-on-one fight and a chance to escape the utility dump. Don’t worry about being vulnerable upon resurrection—you’re still bringing value to the team.

To top it off, you can shoot the energy orb after killing the enemy in the arena to have a Double Tap shield to protect you from one unit of damage after you resurrect. You can also ask your team to defend the site and your body.

Interestingly, Iso’s Kill Contract can help you escape and counter just about any VALORANT ultimate, including Brimstone’s Orbital Strike, Breach’s Rolling Thunder, Raze’s Showstopper, and more, provided you time it right. When used ideally, Iso can leave a huge frown on your enemies’ faces, so don’t miss out on his kit’s potential.