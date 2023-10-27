This Iso ability in VALORANT can create devastating one ways, but we aren’t sure if it’s a glitch

One-way smokes in VALORANT aren’t usually scary. You can counter them with utilities or simply not challenge them. But those don’t deflect bullets like Iso’s moving wall does, and as much as it sounds game-breaking, it turns out our Chinese contract killer can create nasty one ways too.

While trying out Iso in early access, I ran into a powerful one-way feature, created by sending his Contingency (C) down Bind’s B Long. It blocks the line of sight of anyone pushing through the lane while stashed close to the left wall, letting you secure an easy kill or two. Here’s a tutorial.

Video by Dot Esports

Provided you have a teammate covering you or supporting you with utility, you can easily abuse the demonstrated one-way wall in your ranked Bind games in VALORANT. Just be wary of enemies swinging right to avoid the one way.

As much as the possibility of Iso Contingency one ways looks exciting, there’s a high chance it’s an unintentional feature and could be fixed with the official release.

It also looks like Iso’s Contingency is inaccurately recognizing an inch above Bind’s B Long wall as ground level, leading to a one-off occurrence. The ability works normally and falls to the ground for all other nearby walls, so it doesn’t add up. But you never know; such one ways could also be a unique feature of Iso’s kit.

I created a few momentary one ways for other spots by sending the wall hanging slightly off sharp edges, but those weren’t as powerful as the one possible in Bind’s B Long. Here’s a one way I found for Ascent’s Defender Spawn; you can pick off enemies pushing into spawn, but in most cases, it won’t bring much value—unless enemies stupidly challenge it.

Video by Dot Esports

I wouldn’t be surprised if Riot removes the Bind B Long one way for Iso’s Contingency in a future VALORANT patch, but until that day, spoil yourself as much as you please.

