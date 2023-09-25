This is VALORANT’s most dateable agent, according to players

VALORANT players are truly a different breed—outside of Overwatch players, no fans of competitive FPS titles fantasize about dating the games’ characters more. In a Sept. 24 post on the main VALORANT subreddit, players seemed to come to a consensus on their most dateable agent.

Jett, the Korean speedster who is known for flashy Operator plays, certainly has large appeal. That probably shouldn’t be a surprise, the way she gets insta-locked in agent select. Other entries included KAY/O, the flashbanging robot, Killjoy, the German scientist, and edgy goth Fade.

“Jett seems to have a fun personality, so does neon. Sage takes care of people which is a big plus in my books,” said u/ghostking4444, citing the relative playfulness of Jett’s presence in the game’s cinematics. The originator of the post is all in on KAY/O, stating “Trust me his ‘abilities’ are the last reason I chose him. He’s handsome has a nice voice and hates Reyna.”

Dating is centered around personal preferences, so it’s no surprise that the responses are a mixed bag. However, there were some surprises: the lack of Chamber (attractive, rich, French) and Brimstone (older, mature, well-built) are notable. Additionally, the list will soon change as Riot Games continue to add more agents into the game and change certain aspects of the game to tailor to different styles of play, leading to different agents dominating metas.

Not everyone is enthused about the discourse. While it certainly seems like a little bit of light-hearted, unserious fun, the influx of dating post seemed to annoy some users. All in all, the thread was as u/SapiR2000 put it, the “Least horny valorant thread.”

