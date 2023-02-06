This incredible VALORANT trick lets you check doors for enemies without opening them

Players have found the newest way to kill people in VALORANT, and it’s one of the all-time, ultimate horror film tactics.

Forget busting through doorways head first in your ranked lobbies anymore—one crafty VALORANT gamer has discovered that you can knife enemy agents through both closed doors on Ascent, and it’s so totally stupid it might just work.

The Reyna player, who shared the newfound tactic on Reddit on Feb. 5, noticed they were getting mysteriously hurt while the VALORANT door in question was completely closed in front of them. After the door collapsed, a knife-wielding Raze was standing there with a menacing look in their eyes.

And, of course, the entire Ascent situation is entirely replicable.

After the trick was unearthed, comments on Reddit were filled with players questioning whether this sneaky feature was meant to be a part of the game. One player suggested it was surely a bug, which many others agreed with. Some were simply dumbfounded: “Wait, that’s crazy.”

Others in the community came out of the woodwork to share tips that take advantage of issues like this; it turns out this happens a lot.

A Sova main suggested, “you can shoot Sova arrows through the door’s edges using a one-bounce click.” They added: “The most practical use for this arrow is if you shoot it from tree side, you can scan someone standing at the switch and wallbang them.” Another VALORANT player shared that you have to be careful because the enemy can often see you too.

If the bug isn’t new, it’s taken players a while to notice it. It’s likely popped up after a seasonal patch and was waiting for its The Shining moment.

It seems this might be an issue for the Riot devs to take a closer look at. Until then, though, it could be a sneaky way to have cheeky VALORANT wall hacks.