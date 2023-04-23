Another act of VALORANT is wrapping up with Episode Six, Act Two set to end soon, and there’s a lot to look forward to in the next installment. The next adaptation of competitive mode arrives in the form of Premier, Bind officially returns to the main queues, and the arguably most ambitious (and expensive) weapon skin bundle releases when Episode Six, Act Three launches on April 25.

But before looking forward, it’s worth looking back at the agents and trends that defined the current and soon-to-be ending act. Episode Six, Act Two saw the release of the creature-wielding initiator Gekko, but largely no significant changes to the meta in the way of agent updates.

Let’s take a good look at the most picked agents from the past episode, and the agents with the highest win rate via data from Blitz.gg.

Most-picked VALORANT agents during Episode Six, Act Two

Reyna—9.3 percent Jett—9.1 percent Sage—8.9 percent Raze—6.6 percent Gekko—5.9 percent

Despite currently being one of the least-picked agents in pro play across all three international VCT leagues, Reyna is still the queen of the masses, sporting a 9.3 percent pick rate across all game modes during Episode Six, Act Two. Per Blitz.gg, she’s the only agent to eclipse the 80 million matches mark this act.

Reyna’s reign makes sense, given how easy it is to learn and use her ability kit: blind, swing, kill. The top three in Reyna, Jett, and Sage all have relatively basic and easily understandable abilities, which is why they make up the most picked of ranks Iron through Diamond. Gekko cracks the top five in his debut act, signaling that players really do love his creatures, especially Wingman.

Most-winning VALORANT agents during Episode Six, Act Two

Reyna—44.7 percent Gekko—43.1 percent Sage—42.8 percent Jett—42.7 percent Raze—42.5 percent

Well, it’s the same group from the most picked agents list, just shuffled around with the exception of Reyna, who still owns the top spot. Regardless of rank or game mode, a dominant Reyna can be unstoppable, given how easily she can deny trades with either a Dismiss or a Devour.

At the game’s highest current competitive level, Radiant, all five of these agents (except for Gekko) also have a positive win rate of at least 50 percent, however, Gekko only just missed the mark with a 49.5 percent win rate in Radiant.