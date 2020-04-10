The best sidearm weapons in VALORANT

Sidearms may be secondary weapons in VALORANT, but they sure as hell aren’t bad. While they might not be good as the primary weapons, there’s no denying that having a good secondary weapon in your pocket could be the matter of life or death.

Whether it’s in the opening pistol round, when you need something extra when wielding a sniper, or just another gun when your primary weapon’s ammo is empty, knowing which sidearm is the best to pick up could be vital when trying to win games.

Of the five sidearms in the game, only three of them really feel worth picking them up.

Ghost

The Ghost pistol is an exceptional sidearm. It is accurate, deals a ton of damage, and has a high fire-rate.

The Ghost is something that all players should strive to master and get used to. Even if an enemy has armor on, a rapid-fire onslaught to the gut or face should take them down.

Sheriff

What it lacks in accuracy, the Sheriff makes up in power. A beefy gun that is able to take out an entire team in a pistol round, it’s the perfect tool to pick up.

The Sheriff is most expensive sidearm, but it can one or two-shot most enemies with ease. It’s comparable to CS:GO’s Deagle, so there’s some higher risk and higher reward associated with it.

Classic

While not the best weapon in the game, the BP-9 Classic is a reliable sidearm that, when in the right hands, can easily be a great finishing tool or weapon in a group fight.