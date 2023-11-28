TenZ slammed for pre-selling a mouse for nearly $200 before revealing it

The pre-order for TenZ’s upcoming game mouse went live on Nov. 27, but the reactions seem mixed at best despite the North American being one of the most famous FPS players in the world. Fans complained that TenZ should have revealed the product before pre-selling it for $189.

The backlash is due to fans being able to pre-order TenZ’s gaming mouse without knowing its shape, which is one of the most important aspects of a mouse. The shape of a mouse tells you the best grip for it, and there are grips that don’t work for every mouse shape.

The Sentinels’ VALORANT star is developing his first mouse. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

A lot of professional esports players, such as FalleN and shroud, have their own gaming mice, as many casual players want to play exactly like their idols. TenZ is aiming to sell 20,000 units of his “secret mouse,” and promised to share more details regularly so fans know the development process from beginning to end. All that we know thus far is the mouse will be TenZ’s own ambidextrous shape, which is currently being developed. The fans, however, think the shape should be revealed before the pre-sale went live.

“Why would anyone buy a mouse [with] no shape details,” one person commented on the announcement made on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 27. “$190 pre-order without actually revealing the mouse is crazy,” another fan wrote.

Voo, a prominent CS2 creator, was one of the most vocal people against the pre-sale. Voo argued that fans can get shroud’s Logitech G Pro mouse for half the price without waiting until summer 2024, which is when TenZ is planning to start shipping his product.

As you can see, the shape is a work-in-progress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given how popular TenZ has become since he switched from CS:GO to VALORANT in 2020, it’s unlikely he’ll fail to sell his first gaming mouse. The Canadian has 1.3 million followers on X, nearly 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube, and most notably 3.7 million followers on Twitch.

Dot Esports reached out to TenZ for comment.