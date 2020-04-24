TenZ shows off crazy Viper utility angles to take A site on VALORANT map Bind

In capable hands, Viper can be one of the most useful agents to use in VALORANT’s closed beta. In fact, Cloud9’s Tyson “TenZ” Ngo showed off some of her potential by unveiling a quick and efficient way to completely take over the A site on the map Bind by using all of her abilities.

Most players now know that there isn’t a skybox in VALORANT, which means you can toss your throwable utility as high in the air as you want—as long as there isn’t a ceiling to block it. With the right placement and aim, Viper can use her Toxic Screen ability to slice the A site in half.

Viper will need to line up a perfect throw for her Poison Orb onto the heaven position, which is a popular spot for players to hold while defending A site. This should obscure any vision from the spot while also forcing any enemies to retreat.

Lastly, the player must use both of Viper’s Snake Bites to lay down a chemical zone on two angles that defenders can use while trying to protect their site from attackers. With this final placement, there are only a couple of areas left that Viper’s team needs to check when they storm onto the site.

This strategy is great since it takes almost every possible angle out of the equation for the defenders, forcing them to either use a lot of abilities in response or give up the site to play a retake. The only thing that wasn’t tested in this video is how attackers will have to deal with enemy utility.

If a defending Sage used her Barrier Orb and Slow Orb on the shower entrance that TenZ goes through to access A site, for example, this could hamper Viper’s efforts tremendously while giving time for players to rotate over for defense. But if an attacking team is fast enough to execute the A take with Viper’s utility, no defending team will be able to react fast enough before they start to take casualties.

VALORANT is scheduled to be officially released this summer.