Team Secret heavily shift VCT Pacific playoff picture with emphatic win

In the VCT Pacific region, the middle of the table saw a fight for the final playoff spots, and two teams caught in the rumble were Team Secret and Global Esports, both needing a win in their match against each other on May 15 to stay alive. Secret, in a higher spot in the standings, would secure a playoff spot with a win today, while Global Esports would start a list of needed outcomes to make it in by defeating Secret. If not, they’d be out of the playoffs completely.

As it turns out, Secret got the 2-0 win, securing their playoff spot to compete for one of three regional slots at Master Tokyo later this year. Starting on a close first map of Haven, Secret managed to scrape out a 13-9 win off the back of clutches like this one from Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan.

These ended up being crucial in the map as the score always remained within one or two rounds for either team. Players like Global Esports’ Cahya “Monyet” Nugraha stepped up, using Viper’s utility and game sense to keep this match close, even having the most average damage per round in the lobby at 199. It seemed like this map was headed to overtime, but that was until Secret hit map point up 12-9, securing the win in the next round. With that win, Secret were only one map away from making the regional playoffs.

Global Esports let Haven slip toward the end, but they had an opportunity to respond on Lotus. After yet another slow start from the GE side, they decided to use the Odin more to defend the A site to get some rounds on the board, coming into the second half only down 7-5.

Yet despite the first half going better than the last map, Secret always managed to keep their lead no matter how close Global Esports got. Every time Global Esports produced moments like this Sheriff triple kill from Kim “t3xture” Na-ra, Secret picked up a clean round win to kill their momentum.

Global Esports ended up facing elimination point down 12-8, needing to win four rounds in a row just to force overtime. Global managed to make it to double digits before losing the map 13-10 and the series 2-0, ending their playoff hopes and their potential avenue to Masters Tokyo.

On the other side, Secret have punched their ticket to the VCT Pacific playoffs. Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza, in a post-match interview, spoke about the relaxed nature his team had in the win.

“For today’s game, for us, it was just a normal day at the office,” BORKUM said. “We came prepared for this whole series.”

With Secret getting the fifth VCT Pacific playoff slot, this only leaves one spot for either RRQ or Gen.G. That last spot is entirely in RRQ’s hands: The only way they lose it is if they lose to their next opponent, Paper Rex, in a 2-0 fashion. If they win a map, RRQ will be the sixth and final team to compete in the VCT Pacific playoffs.

