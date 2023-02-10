Team Liquid welcomes back familiar face as VALORANT content creator

European and North American organization Team Liquid has re-signed Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield, it was announced today.

But the “people’s coach” will not return to his former role, which was filled by Emil Sandgren. Instead, Sliggy has joined Team Liquid as a content creator, he announced via his Twitter.

The organization announced the re-signing with a nightmare-style video featuring the haunting return of the former coach.

Wake up, wake up! He is part of Team Liquid again and everything will be okay! 💙

Welcome back @Sliggy_ #LetsGoLiquid pic.twitter.com/TucWAXrNjv — Team Liquid Valorant (@LiquidValorant) February 10, 2023

Sliggy was known as one of the best coaches in VALORANT during his stint with Liquid from Aug. 2020 to Aug. 2022. His tenure was filled with highs such as Liquid’s top four finishes at VALORANT Champions 2021 and VCT 2021: Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland, which took place in December and May 2021 respectively.

Sliggy took a step back from the roster in May following a top-eight finish at VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters in Reykjavík, which concluded in April last year. Team Liquid was defeated and knocked out of the tournament by eventual third-place finishers ZETA Division.

At the time, Sliggy tweeted he had stepped down from his role due to a “difference in vision and direction within the team.”

Since he was released by Liquid, Sliggy pursued content creation, pushing his stream to the forefront. The 33-year-old consistently co-streamed VALORANT tournaments and formulated VOD reviews of popular matches or teams.

We’ll likely see a lot more of the same content from Sliggy, but he’s back in the colors that he’s known for.