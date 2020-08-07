Team Liquid introduces VALORANT roster

Another professional esports organization has officially entered the VALORANT scene with some up-and-coming talent.

Team Liquid revealed its five-man VALORANT roster today, led by former CS:GO pro ScreaM. He’s joined by arguably some of the best VALORANT players in the U.K., including Adam “ec1s” Eccles, Dom “soulcas” Sulcas, James “Kryptix” Affleck, and Travis “L1NK” Mendoza.

The team, formerly known as fish123, has competed in VALORANT since the beta. But ScreaM later joined the roster following the departure of G2 Esports player Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks.

Liquid are set to practice in a new facility based in Utrecht, Netherlands, which opens later this year. That means the team will compete in Europe rather than moving to North America.

Since the release of VALORANT, Liquid have performed exceptionally at the professional level. The team finished second in the WePlay! Invitational last month and beat PartyParrots, Prodigy, and Ninjas in Pyjamas. But the team lost to the best team in Europe, G2, in the final.

At time of writing, Liquid sit in fourth place in the VALORANT team rankings with a 28-6 record. Two of the best teams in North America, TSM and Sentinels, followed by G2, are above them, according to vlr.gg.

Liquid will be the first professional organization for some of the British players. But this isn’t new for ScreaM. He’s played under multiple organizations in CS:GO, including G2 and Envy. Although there’s a lack of experience at the professional level on this team, there’s no doubt that they’ll aim to dominate the competition in Europe.