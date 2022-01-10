Team Heretics introduces new VALORANT lineup

Team Heretics is looking to make a return to dominance in 2022.

Team Heretics has revealed its revamped roster for the 2022 VALORANT season. The Spanish organization is looking to make a resurgence with the team’s new mix of former Counter-Strike and Overwatch players to add on to its 2021 lineup.

Heretics’ new additions consist of Jesper “tenzki” Plougmann Mikalski, Daniel Mertz, and Jose Antonio “Bromas” Ramos Gonzalez, the organization announced today. They’ll be joined by returning players Felix “al0rante” Brandi and captain Christian “lowel” Garcia Antoran, who was the organization’s first rostered VALORANT player.

Heretics were a dominant force in the EMEA scene in 2020, finishing first in 10 out of 11 tournaments they participated in. Their victory at First Strike Europe cemented themselves as the best European team at the time.

This carried over a bit into 2021, where the team qualified for the VCT 2021: Stage One Masters event. There, they finished second to Acend in a close five-game series.

But since that point, Heretics have struggled to rekindle the same level of gameplay seen throughout 2020 to early 2021, ultimately resulting in a much-needed roster overhaul.

Here we are again. Meet our Valorant team for 2022.



With a new season ahead, the once-dominant VALORANT team will look forward to 2022 with hopes of making it to its first VCT Champions later in 2022. Heretics will play their first match as a team in 2022 today at 11am CT against Raftel.

The VCT Stage One Challengers Circuit will begin on Feb. 11. Teams subdivided by region will compete through a series of qualifiers with the hopes of reaching the VCT Masters tournament sometime in April.