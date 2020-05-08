T1 signs fRoD as VALORANT head coach

T1 is expanding its VALORANT roster by adding one of the most decorated players in CS:GO history, Daniel “fRoD” Montaner, as the head coach of the team.

This signing brings in another ex-CS:GO player that has been in the competitive scene for more than a decade, adding to the already stellar lineup that T1 has brought together in the last two months.

One of the most decorated players in CS:GO history, with championships on championships under his belt as both a player and a coach.



As a player, fRoD was one of the most dominant players in Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike: Source, winning multiple championships during his time with Complexity Gaming and Evil Geniuses. He transitioned over to a managerial role in 2016 with FaZe Clan after a short switch to Overwatch before ending up as the head coach for Swole Patrol in 2019.

FRoD will join T1 as a coach now as the team continues to search for other prospects to fill out its VALORANT roster.

“Excited about this opportunity and for all the future holds,” fRoD said. “Couldn’t have asked for a better org + better group to get this project going. Full steam ahead!!!”

Along with coaching the new roster, fRoD also notes that he will be free to stand-in for the team as needed and will continue practicing. Although he will be focusing on coaching and scouting for the team’s remaining players as the team looks to dominate North America.

There are very few full-formed competitive rosters for VALORANT right now, as the game is still in its beta stage, and teams want to make sure they are signing the right players to compete once the pro scene kicks off. Bringing in fRoD gives T1 a coach with almost two decades of FPS experience and connections to help with scouting and recruiting.

As of now, the T1 roster consists of Braxton “brax” Pierce, Keven “AZK” Larivière, and Austin “crashies” Roberts, the ex-CS:GO players who jumped over to VALORANT. There are still two open spots on the team following the fRoD signing.