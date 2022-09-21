T1 and Gen.G reportedly secure VALORANT partnership spots in VCT Asia league

The submission period for the VCT APAC 2023 partnership that guarantees a spot in the next year’s international VALORANT leagues has finally come to an end. Since we already know the details regarding the Americas and EMEA, we’re only left to learn what the future holds for the Asian league. According to a report by Blix.gg today, T1 and Gen.G have secured their VALORANT partnership spots in the VCT Asia league.

This means that T1 is probably shifting its focus from the North American VALORANT market to the Asian, i.e. Korean market, where T1 is already an esports icon thanks to its unrelenting success in League of Legends.

Related: VALORANT partnership live tracker: EMEA, Americas, and Asia league

Other than that, Korean team Gen.G has also been granted a spot in the VCT Asia league, which means that there are only a few partnership spots left up for grabs. Similar to T1, Gen.G is already highly appreciated in Korea, largely due to League success.

If you’re looking for the complete rundown of the VALORANT partnerships, you can find the latest information here. The article is regularly updated as soon as any fresh piece of information is unveiled.