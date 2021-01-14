T1 coach fRoD leaves VALORANT team

T1 VALORANT coach Daniel “fRoD” Montaner has left the roster, he announced last night.

T1 was one of the first organizations to invest in VALORANT with the signing of Braxton "Brax" Pierce last March but has been far from the success it desires thus far. An inability to use Jett well in the early days of competition and a series of roster changes put them behind other NA teams like TSM, Sentinels, and 100 Thieves. This isn't to say the team hasn't been successful, but rather the squad hasn't been as successful as T1's early investments might indicate.

Officially LFT, no longer with T1. Difference of ethics and opinions on how to run the team/org. Wish the players the best of luck. Interested in me as a coach in valorant hmu or even to find out more info, DM’s are open, RT’s appreciated — Danny Montaner (@OfficialfRoD) January 14, 2021

The addition of Ha "Spyder" Jung-woo, formerly "Sayaplayer" of the Overwatch League, in October sparked some life into the team but it hasn't resulted in any titles thus far. The closest T1 came to winning an event was its own T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown in June where TSM knocked them out of the upper bracket and then finished them off in the grand finals.

FRoD's goodbye tweet leaves T1 fans with more questions than answers, specifically the line about a "difference of ethics and opinions on how to run the team/org."

It's unclear who the next coach of T1's VALORANT team will be at this time.