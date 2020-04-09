Summit1g on VALORANT’s Raze: “The entire character goes against exactly what the game was said to be”

Twitch streamer Summit1g is sick and tired of VALORANT’s rocket-launcher-wielding Raze.

Last night, in a streamer showmatch, Summit, Shroud, Skadoddle, Dizzy, and Fl0m got decimated by the Riot dev team, and Raze was the star of the show. The agent carried the best-of-three series, leading Riot to a 13-3 victory on Bind, and a 13-5 on Haven. Summit’s team didn’t stand a chance.

After taking a rocket straight to the face and getting one-shot by former Counter-Strike pro, turned map designer Salvatore ‘Volcano’ Garozzo, Summit erupted. “Dude, this fucking rocket shit is the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen,” he said. “The whole character needs to be deleted. The entire character goes against exactly what the game was said to be.”

Raze has proven to one of the most powerful agents in VALORANT, due to her pure and unadulterated damage. Most characters in the game revolve around utility, blocking off choke points, and using smokes, flashbangs, or walls to prevent aggression. But Raze is quite the opposite. All of her abilities deal damage in one form or another, and her ultimate is deadly.

When Raze uses Showstopper, she fires a rocket that deals massive area of effect damage. When she’s not using her ult, though, she’s throwing out countless grenades, bouncing up and down in the air with her Blast Pack, or throwing out her explosive Boom Bot.

When Riot was done pummeling Summit to the ground, the streamer had a few choice words on the agent. “That’s the stupidest character I’ve ever seen,” he said. “I would have tested that thing in my sleep, without even getting on a computer, and I could have told you that was a stupid fucking character.”

But thankfully for Summit, VALORANT is still in its beta phase, and there’s a long way to go before it launches in the summer. Riot will surely nerf Raze before it’s too late.

Riot Ziegler commented on the showmatch. “We’re looking across the board at all the agents right now to figure out how to get them in the right place so we’ll take a look at Raze too, don’t worry,” he said.