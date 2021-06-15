VALORANT’s competitive scene is slowly turning into one of the best esports to watch. Despite small delays, the game finally had its first major international LAN event, VCT 2021: Stage Two Masters Reykjavík, allowing talent around the world to see who’s the best at VALORANT.

Though Sentinels represented the North American region well by bringing home the first major trophy, other squads had impressive showings and will be ready to come back stronger for the next tournament. Representing the Korean region, NUTURN Gaming finished third at VALORANT’s biggest tournament to date.

NUTURN’s teamplay and their understanding of the game showcased that the level of competition in VALORANT should continue to improve by the day. Seo “Suggest” Jae-young has been a stable part of NUTURN’s success and some of it can be credited to his settings.

While it’s impossible to declare a set of settings as the best, professional players spend hours coming up with a configuration that just feels right for them. If you’d like to save some time and avoid doing your own research, taking a page out of their book should be your second option. Since pros can have different tastes when it comes to their settings, you may want to consider trying the settings of different players to see if what you like best.

Here are Suggest’s VALORANT settings.

Suggest’s mouse settings

Suggest’s in-game mouse sensitivity may look extremely slow, but he makes up for it with his increased DPI. Alternatively, you can also increase your in-game sensitivity and decrease your DPI, which is another way of balancing your sensitivity settings.

DPI 1,600 In-game Sensitivity 0.150 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro Wireless

Suggest’s video settings

Though Suggest hasn’t shared his in-game graphical settings, most pros prefer setting their video settings to low to maximize their frames. This helps them take advantage of their high refresh rate monitors and it also shortens the adaptation process whenever they travel to LAN events.

This doesn’t mean that you should set everything to low and turn off all the additional graphical settings, however. Shadows, for example, is one of the most valuable settings when it comes to increasing your competitive edge since it’ll allow you to spot your enemies from their shadows.

Resolution 1920×1080 Monitor Refresh Rate 240 Hz

