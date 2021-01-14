Subroza uses Yoru to slaughter unsuspecting VALORANT team

TSM’s Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik has already provided VALORANT fans with one of the first Yoru pop-flash plays.

Using a tight angle, Subroza snagged the information that the other team was pushing him on Ascent's A site. He used Yoru's Gatecrash ability to send a tether to the boxes, then prepared for a hard push. After nobody came, he used the Blindside flash ability to "pop" a flashbang around the corner and swing, flashing himself but timing his swing to be exactly when the other players were looking away from his position.

While the move won't net you four kills every time, it's certainly effective enough to take down at least one player consistently. Subroza hit the 4k and then teleported back to the Gatecrash tether. He then used Blindside again to flash through a smoke and kill the last player, a poor Reyna all alone, walking blindly into a wood chipper.

To round out the clip, Matthew "WARDELL" Yu began yelling his social media information.

Subroza gave fans a glimpse of how Yoru can be used to dominate tight corners. He won't be as useful against expertly coordinated teams, but like with Reyna, he'll probably be an excellent pick in ranked games.