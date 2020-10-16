Subroza’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Subroza is a pillar of TSM.

Photo via Riot Games

Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik announced his exit from the professional Counter-Strike scene in April 2020, saying goodbye to one tactical shooter and picking up another.

Subroza, young up-and-comers Wardell and drone, and veterans hazed and reltuC, found their new home with TSM.

Since joining the renowned organization, the squad has dominated in VALORANT, picking up win after win in Riot’s Ignition Series and earning the right to call themselves one of the best in North America.

Moroccan-Born Canadian Subroza is a pillar of the team. Here’s his full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse Settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.2777
eDPI221.6Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate500Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G Pro Wireless

Crosshair Settings

ColorWhiteInner Lines1 / 2 / 1 / 3
OutlinesOn / 1 / 1Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 /0
Center DotOffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key Bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace
Ability 1Mouse 3
Ability 2Mouse 4
Ability 3Mouse 5
Utlimate AbilityC
Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video Settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingOff
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityHighImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Asus GeForce RTX 2080

Map Settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap Zoom0.8
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesOnly in Buy Phase