Subroza’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik announced his exit from the professional Counter-Strike scene in April 2020, saying goodbye to one tactical shooter and picking up another.

Subroza, young up-and-comers Wardell and drone, and veterans hazed and reltuC, found their new home with TSM.

Since joining the renowned organization, the squad has dominated in VALORANT, picking up win after win in Riot’s Ignition Series and earning the right to call themselves one of the best in North America.

Moroccan-Born Canadian Subroza is a pillar of the team. Here’s his full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse Settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.2777 eDPI 221.6 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 500 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro Wireless

Crosshair Settings

Color White Inner Lines 1 / 2 / 1 / 3 Outlines On / 1 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 /0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key Bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Ability 1 Mouse 3 Ability 2 Mouse 4 Ability 3 Mouse 5 Utlimate Ability C Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video Settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing Off Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality High Improve Clarity On UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Asus GeForce RTX 2080

Map Settings