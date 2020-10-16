Subroza’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik announced his exit from the professional Counter-Strike scene in April 2020, saying goodbye to one tactical shooter and picking up another.
Subroza, young up-and-comers Wardell and drone, and veterans hazed and reltuC, found their new home with TSM.
Since joining the renowned organization, the squad has dominated in VALORANT, picking up win after win in Riot’s Ignition Series and earning the right to call themselves one of the best in North America.
Moroccan-Born Canadian Subroza is a pillar of the team. Here’s his full list of VALORANT settings.