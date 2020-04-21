Streamer finds Shock Dart angles for each “default” plant in VALORANT

If you’ve been playing a ton of Sova over the course of the VALORANT closed beta, then esports commentator Grant “Fickle_Platypus” Haynes might have some tricks that you can use when defending a planted spike.

One of Sova’s main abilities is his Shock Dart, which has the player fire an explosive bolt that releases a damaging pulse of static energy upon impact. Although there are plenty of situations that Sova can use this ability for, defending a planted bomb from a potential defuse—all from the safety of cover—is the most useful task of them all.

Haynes showed off a handful of angles that Sova players can use when an attacking team gets the spike planted onto the “default” plant spot on a site. Default is a spot on the bombsite that most players typically plant in, generally because it provides good cover from defenders.

The default plant spot for A on the map Bind, for example, is the corner in the L-shaped boxes in the middle of the site. As a result, in the first clip, Haynes is able to kill the defuser from the safety of the showers position on the map with arrows.

Many people have already started to search for unique angles and ways to use Sova’s strong kit. Former pro player and popular streamer shroud has also said that Sova is one of the best agents in the game due to the amount of information his abilities can provide for a team.

If you’re a player who’s been looking to pick up Sova, try him out today and surprise your opponents with some well-placed darts.