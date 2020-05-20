Stewie2k’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Stewie2k is best known for playing Counter-Strike, but that hasn’t stopped him from dominating in VALORANT.

Although he’s not a big fan of the Riot’s tactical shooter, his skill and knowledge from playing Counter-Strike all these years has rubbed off on him.

His pinpoint accuracy and his aggressive playstyle have easily translated to success in VALORANT. He barely misses a shot.

Here’s Stewie2k’s VALORANT settings.

Stewie2k’s video settings

Material Quality: High

High Detail Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: On

On VSync: Off

Off Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: On

On First Person Shadows: On

Stewie2k has surprisingly opted for high video settings. Most players with a background in Counter-Strike lean towards the low end to increase visual clarity. But because the devs designed VALORANT to run on almost any computer, high settings don’t make too big a difference.

Stewie2k’s mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 eDPI: 260

260 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz In-game Sensitivity: 0.65

0.65 In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Stewie2k has reasonably low sensitivity, similar to his settings in Counter-Strike.

Stewie2k’s crosshair settings

Color: White

White Outlines: On – 1 / 1

On – 1 / 1 Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 4 / 4

1 / 5 / 4 / 4 Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Stewie2k’s keybinds

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Walk: Left Shift

Left Shift Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1: C

C Ability 2: Q

Q Ability 3: E

E Ultimate Ability: X

Stewie2k has chosen to stick with the default settings for most of his keybinds. For jump, though, he uses Mouse Wheel Down. This allows him to easily chain bunny hops, and move swiftly around the map.

Stewie2k’s map settings