Stewie2k’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Stewie2k is best known for playing Counter-Strike, but that hasn’t stopped him from dominating in VALORANT.
Although he’s not a big fan of the Riot’s tactical shooter, his skill and knowledge from playing Counter-Strike all these years has rubbed off on him.
His pinpoint accuracy and his aggressive playstyle have easily translated to success in VALORANT. He barely misses a shot.
Here’s Stewie2k’s VALORANT settings.
Stewie2k’s video settings
- Material Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: On
- First Person Shadows: On
Stewie2k has surprisingly opted for high video settings. Most players with a background in Counter-Strike lean towards the low end to increase visual clarity. But because the devs designed VALORANT to run on almost any computer, high settings don’t make too big a difference.
Stewie2k’s mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- eDPI: 260
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.65
- In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Stewie2k has reasonably low sensitivity, similar to his settings in Counter-Strike.
Stewie2k’s crosshair settings
- Color: White
- Outlines: On – 1 / 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 4 / 4
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Stewie2k’s keybinds
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Walk: Left Shift
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Ability 1: C
- Ability 2: Q
- Ability 3: E
- Ultimate Ability: X
Stewie2k has chosen to stick with the default settings for most of his keybinds. For jump, though, he uses Mouse Wheel Down. This allows him to easily chain bunny hops, and move swiftly around the map.
Stewie2k’s map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always