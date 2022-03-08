Sources: Sentinels try out VALORANT coaches following Rawkus’ departure 

North American organization Sentinels has practiced with different VALORANT coaches following the release of Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty, multiple sources told Dot Esports on March 8.

The VALORANT team has most recently practiced with Overwatch player Luis “iRemiix” Galarza Figueroa as a coach, according to two sources.

A coach is yet to be signed to the Sentinels roster but the org will likely sign one following a successful trial period.

Rawkus was released by Sentinels on Feb. 26 following the expiration of his loan. Rawkus was signed to FaZe Clan and was not officially released by the organization, so he has returned to crediting FaZe in his social media, despite not being a part of the team.

Sentinels and FaZe did not come to an agreement regarding Rawkus’ buyout so he remains at FaZe at time of writing.

“Contractually I have to change all my things back to FaZe but no intentions from either side to be a part of the team again,” Rawkus said in a statement on Twitter on Feb. 26.

Sentinels are competing in the Riot Games-hosted VALORANT Champions Tour Stage One Challengers. Sentinels sit in second place with a 3-1 record in Group B. Version1 are the only team without a loss right now.

Sentinels are set to face off against Version1 on March 12 in the last week of the regular season. Sentinels and Version1 have secured qualification for the playoffs, which is set to begin on March 17.

The top two teams in the playoffs will secure a place at the first Masters event of the year, which will begin in April.