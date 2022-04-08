Sources: NYFU targets JSUNG, YaBoiDre, Neptune, and ShoT_Up for VALORANT lineup

NYFU, previously known as Andbox, is looking to sign four new players to complete its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

The team is attempting to sign Soniqs substitute player Jason “JSUNG” Sung, Evil Geniuses player Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond, Rise player Jason “neptune” Tran, and FaZe Clan player Andrew “ShoT_Up” Orlowski.

The four players would join Chad “Oderus” Miller if they sign with NYFU. Several deals are not complete, so the roster could change.

NYFU was one of the many major North American organizations that failed to qualify for the first stage of the VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers. NYFU, which competed under Andbox at the time, were defeated by free agent team Bait Academy in the second open qualifier, which concluded on Feb. 7.

Neptune’s transfer to NYFU seems almost complete since Rise has offloaded all of its VALORANT players. Three of his Rise teammates—Kevin “POISED” Ngo, Phat “supamen” Le, and Ryan “Shanks” Ngo—are set to join FaZe Clan, as reported by Dot Esports earlier today. As a result of the transfers, ShoT_Up is one of the players who’s set to be removed from the starting lineup.

NYFU took part in the recent Knights Monthly Gauntlet, which concluded on March 23. NYFU took down free agent teams Victorem Esports and CripWalkas in the group stage but were defeated by Complexity in the first round of the playoffs.

NYFU will compete in the second stage of VCT Challengers, which is set to begin next month. There will be another open qualifier for teams to earn qualification for the group stage.