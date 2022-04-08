Sources: FaZe in discussions to sign POISED, Supamen, and Shanks

FaZe Clan is in discussions to acquire three players from the Rise VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Rise in-game leader Kevin “POISED” Ngo is set to join FaZe’s VALORANT team alongside Phat “supamen” Le, while Ryan “Shanks” Ngo will likely join the team as a content creator. Shanks could also act as the squad’s substitute player or sixth man, according to multiple sources.

The deal is said to be in the closing stages and will conclude soon.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot Games regarding the possibility of FaZe acquiring Rise’s VALORANT Champions Tour circuit points, which they amassed over the past few weeks of competition.

Rise finished in joint-last place alongside Evil Geniuses in the first stage of VCT Challengers, which concluded on March 27. Rise failed to exit the group stage after finishing with a 1-4 record in Group B. Rise earned 35 points for competing in Challengers One, however.

If both POISED and supamen join FaZe’s VALORANT team, they will likely play alongside Andrej “babybay” Francisty, Quan “dicey” Tran, and Jake “Poach” Brumleve. Poach signed with FaZe earlier today, as he hinted at on Twitter and multiple sources have confirmed.

FaZe was victorious in the BoomTV Proving Grounds tournament, which took place from March 8 to 17. FaZe took down DarkZero Esports, EG, Built by Gamers academy, TSM academy, and Gen.G in the grand final.

FaZe will look to qualify for the second stage of VCT Challengers, which is set to begin next month with an open qualifier.