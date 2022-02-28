Sources: Ghost Gaming VALORANT trial ec1s, c0m as in-game leader

North American organization Ghost Gaming has practiced with Akrew in-game leader Corbin “c0m” Lee and former 100 Thieves player Adam “ec1s” Eccles, multiple sources told Dot Esports on Feb. 28.

The team is set to replace Ryan “ryann” Welsh following Ghost’s failure to qualify for the most recent VALORANT Champions Tour Stage One Challengers. Other players who practiced with the team include Brenden “stellar” McGrath and Christopher “Rebo” Heindel, as first reported by Dot Esports on Feb. 22.

If Ec1s joined the team, it’d likely enable the British-born player to permanently live and play VALORANT professionally in North America rather than competing in Europe. Ec1s temporarily resides in Los Angeles because 100 Thieves allowed him to practice with other teams in the region.

Ec1s had a short stint with 100 Thieves but was released by the organization after two matches. During his tenure, 100 Thieves lost to Cloud9 and The Guard, both of which sit at the top of Group A in VCT Challengers One.

But C0m would likely be transferred to Ghost Gaming if he was to join the team, unlike ec1s, who’s a free agent. C0m almost led his team to qualification during the VCT Challengers One open qualifiers, which concluded earlier this month.

Ghost Gaming will likely compete in minor tournaments outside of the VCT circuit until the next open qualifier after Masters in April.