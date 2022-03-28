Sources: FaZe eye Supamen and POISED for ShoT_Up and Flyuh

North American organization FaZe Clan is set to sign Rise players Phat “Supamen” Le and trial with Kevin “POISED” Ngo on the VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports on March 28.

The duo will likely join the team to replace Xavier “flyuh” Carlson and Andrew “ShoT_Up” Orlowski.

This does not mean POISED will join FaZe, however, as he is trialing for the team.

POISED and Supamen will practice with the FaZe team this week, according to multiple sources. Flyuh could still return to the roster if the trials do not meet FaZe Clan’s expectations, however.

The move follows the recent implosion of talks between Rise and the mystery organization that was set to purchase the five-man roster, as reported today by Dot Esports. Since these talks failed, the core decided to part ways with Rise and seek new VALORANT opportunities.

While Supamen and POISED are set to join FaZe, former teammates Jason “Neptune” Tran and Ryan “Shanks” Ngo will enter restricted free agency, as reported by Dot Esports today. Meanwhile, Derrek Ha has been linked with a move to 100 Thieves.

FaZe Clan has recently introduced former Built by Gamers player Jake “Poach” Brumleve to their roster, which saw the team win a small tournament. While Flyuh was a part of the roster that was victorious during the BoomTV Proving Grounds $20k, which concluded on March 17, FaZe continued to keep him on the sidelines.

FaZe is set to compete in the second stage of the NA VALORANT Champions Tour, which will begin in May.