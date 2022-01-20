Sources: Chiefs ESC releases VALORANT roster

The team will look for a new home.

The second-best VALORANT team in the Oceanic region has been released from the organization Chiefs, multiple sources told Dot Esports on Jan. 20.

The players—David “koro” Shiers, Benny “tensai” Phan, Michael Wronski, and Ben “Ciko” Easterbrook—will be free to search for a new home. It’s unclear if Chiefs will continue to pursue VALORANT or exit the scene.

Chiefs and ORDER, the two best teams in the region, were invited to the North American last chance qualifier last year to ensure that the minor region could have a chance at international competition. But on Oct. 3, tournament organizer Riot Games announced that both teams would be unable to attend the in-person event.

“Due to COVID-19 regulations, travel documentation issues, and additional complex factors, we could not ensure that these teams could travel, compete in the event, and return home in a reasonable timeframe,” Riot said.

The Chiefs roster, which rose to prominence in the Oceanic scene during their time on PEACE, only played one official match for the organization. Chiefs defeated Trident Esports in the grand final of the LPL Winter Cup Legends, which concluded in September.

The team will look to compete in the upcoming VALORANT Oceania Tour. The tournament is set to begin on Jan. 28, a day after the North American VCT starts.

The Chiefs roster will compete in stage one alongside ORDER, “Honey Badgers,” “Crimas Disciples,” “MEOW MEOW,” “Bonkers,” “Iconic,” and “Funcrew.”

The winner of the first stage will secure qualification for the APAC playoffs, Riot revealed on Jan. 6.