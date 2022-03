North American organization 100 Thieves look to sign Derrek Ha and Matthew “WARDELL” Yu as two of the players a part of their rebuild, multiple sources told Dot Esports on March 23.

100 Thieves is set to make at least two signings within the coming weeks as they plan to change their VALORANT roster.

Neither player has been signed to the roster as talks have only just begun.

This story is breaking.