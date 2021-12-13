Snowball Fight returns to VALORANT

The game mode will be live in VALORANT for the next month.

Snowball Fight, VALORANT’s latest limited-time game mode, is now live. The game mode, which made its debut last year, pits players in a five-vs-five scenario in which they can sling snowballs, open gifts, and ice-skate around Icebox in a winter-themed deathmatch.

No weapons or abilities are available to use in Snowball Fight except for the Snowball Launcher provided to you at the start of each game, in addition to your agent’s melee weapon. Players only have 100 total health points in Snowball Fight, meaning that snowballs, which each deal 150 damage, will deliver an instant kill.

Deck the halls with snowballs and mollies. You voted and we listened. This winter wonder of a game mode is live now until January 11, 2022. Thank you to everyone who voted in our Twitter poll. https://t.co/JywzJLAMWM pic.twitter.com/Or27jAZntu — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 13, 2021

The first team to reach 50 kills (or have more kills when the six-minute timer expires) wins. Snowball Fight games reward 750 XP, plus an additional 150 if your team is on the winning side of the game.

Throughout a game of Snowball Fight, players will receive gifts that power up your Snowball Launcher. From the Ricochet bonus that allows your snowballs to bounce off walls, to the Growball power-up that makes your projectile larger as it travels farther, players have plenty of options to make themselves stronger throughout a game of Snowball Fight.

Snowball Fight won a fan vote put out by Riot Games last month, toppling Escalation and Replication to earn its way back into the fold in the VALORANT client. Snowball Fight will be live in VALORANT throughout the holiday season, being available to play until Jan. 11.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.