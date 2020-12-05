Sinatraa on Sentinels’ style: “We have really good strats, but we create a bunch of chaos”

Despite being one of the best VALORANT teams in North America, Sentinels’ style can be hard to describe. But Jay “sinatraa” Won tried anyway.

The 20-year old explained what makes Sentinels such a big threat following their sweep over FaZe Clan in today’s First Strike: North America quarterfinals.

“We have really good strats, but we create a bunch of chaos,” sinatraa told Dot Esports. “We have five players who all can make hero plays at any time. So there’s always variables in any strat we do, whether it be a flank or a random push.”

The former Overwatch pro added that his team is unpredictable because “anyone can pop off at any moment.” When any of the players see an opening in the middle of the round, they take it.

While they may have handily defeated FaZe, their semifinals match up is against an 100 Thieves team that beat them a month ago in the NSG Closed Qualifier. Even though sinatraa didn’t want to jinx his team, the pro trusts that they can handle anyone that gets in their way.

“We’re definitely confident on whoever we play against, period,” he said. “Honestly, we don’t really mind who we play.”

Sentinels will take on 100 Thieves tomorrow at 6pm CT. The winner will go on to the grand final for a chance at $40,000 and plenty of bragging rights.