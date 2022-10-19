SicK stays on Sentinels VALORANT with sixth-man role for VCT 2023

The retooled Sentinels VALORANT roster for 2023 is now completely finalized with the team announcing today that Hunter “SicK” Mims will be returning to the team and filling in as the sixth man for the new starting roster.

After teasing earlier in the day on Twitter with an “official” looking update that said the team would not field a sixth man for the roster, Sentinels revealed later on that it is instead fielding a “SicKth” man.

We’re gonna have a SICKTH man



The secret weapon returns @SicK_cs pic.twitter.com/1ASywvuqWb — Sentinels (@Sentinels) October 19, 2022

SicK, who’s now the only remaining player from the original Sentinels roster that signed before the summer of 2020, will take on the primary substitute role. After a disappointing end to their 2022 season, which featured surprise stand-in performances from shroud and Zellsis at the LCQ, Sentinels went for a full rebuild around superstar TenZ heading into next year.

New coach Don “Syyko” Muir brought in two former members of his successful XSET project in zekken and dephh and also loaded up the rest of the roster with world championship experience via Sacy and pANcada from Brazil’s LOUD.

While SicK has been a part of the VALORANT roster since Sentinels entered the scene, he spent much of the 2022 season on the sidelines. In May of this past year, SicK was subbed out of a VCT match due to a family emergency, and a month later, he said he would be taking extended time off to deal with his struggling mental health.

The entire new Sentinels roster, SicK included, should be expected to compete at the VCT 2023 Kickoff event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this upcoming February.