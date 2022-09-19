Sheydos parts ways with M3C

Bogdan “Sheydos” Naumov has parted ways with VALORANT team M3C Champions.

The 20-year-old announced his free agency on Twitter today, revealing he’s ready to begin a new chapter in his journey as a pro player. “It’s time to move on alone, I’m sure we’ll play with my brothers again,” Sheydos said.

Following Sheydos and nAts’ departure from the team, MSC Champions is set to disband in the coming days, according to a report by Dot Esports.

free agent post



Thank you for all the good memories and moments we had in Gambit. But it's time to move on alone, I'm sure we'll play with my brothers again.



From today I am ready to consider individual offers

contact me : [email protected]

contact alex : @Alex_Ruskii pic.twitter.com/8olGXp56uk — Sheydos (@Sheydosk1ng) September 19, 2022

Sheydos was a pivotal part of M3 Champions and Gambit’s success in VALORANT. The team triumphed in Masters Berlin in September last year, confidently beating Team Envy in the final. They also claimed second place at VALORANT Champions 2021 after a hard-fought match against Acend, which they lost 3-2.

This year, however, the team have missed the mark. In both seasons of EMEA Challengers, M3C Champions failed to finish on the podium, leading them to miss Masters Reykjavik and Copenhagen. Later on, they lost to Team Liquid in the final of EMEA’s Last Chance qualifier for VALORANT Champions 2022, which made them end the year without an international appearance.

M3 Champions is the organization-less roster of the Gambit Esports team, who were forbidden to represent Gambit in the Riot tournaments following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

As the professional VALORANT scene starts entering the offseason following the closing of VALORANT Champions 2022 on Sept. 18, more and more transfers are expected in the coming days.