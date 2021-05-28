Zellsis’ settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

The NA underdog is making waves in Iceland.

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro made the switch to VALORANT in 2020 after a four-year career in professional Counter-Strike.

The 23-year-old player, known for his mechanical prowess on agents like Phoenix, Reyna, and Killjoy, quickly made a name for himself in the scene, climbing to the top of the ranks with team Version1.

Against all the odds, the underdogs made it to VALORANT's first international LAN event, beating Cloud9 Blue, Envy, and 100 Thieves to the punch when they placed second in the VCT Stage Two Challengers Finals in May, 2021.

Zellsis impressed fans once again when he beat European goliath Team Liquid in Iceland, Reykjavik—sending the favorite to the lower bracket of the tournament.

Here’s Zellsis' full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.296
eDPI236Scoped Sensitivity0.9
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Crosshair settings

ColorYellowInner Lines1 / 3 / 2 / 5
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center DotOffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1Mouse 4
Ability 2E
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityX
HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Video settings

Material QualityHighAnti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Detail QualityHighAnisotropic Filtering8x
Texture QualityHighImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityHighBloomOn
VignetteOnDistortionOn
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOn
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Map settings

RotateFixed / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways

