Zellsis’ settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro made the switch to VALORANT in 2020 after a four-year career in professional Counter-Strike.

The 23-year-old player, known for his mechanical prowess on agents like Phoenix, Reyna, and Killjoy, quickly made a name for himself in the scene, climbing to the top of the ranks with team Version1.

Against all the odds, the underdogs made it to VALORANT's first international LAN event, beating Cloud9 Blue, Envy, and 100 Thieves to the punch when they placed second in the VCT Stage Two Challengers Finals in May, 2021.

Zellsis impressed fans once again when he beat European goliath Team Liquid in Iceland, Reykjavik—sending the favorite to the lower bracket of the tournament.

Here’s Zellsis' full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.296 eDPI 236 Scoped Sensitivity 0.9 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Crosshair settings

Color Yellow Inner Lines 1 / 3 / 2 / 5 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 Mouse 4 Ability 2 E Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability X HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Video settings

Material Quality High Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Detail Quality High Anisotropic Filtering 8x Texture Quality High Improve Clarity Off UI Quality High Bloom On Vignette On Distortion On Vsync Off First Person Shadows On Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Map settings

Rotate Fixed / Based on Side Keep Player Centered On Minimap Size 1.1 Minimap Zoom 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Always

