Zellsis’ settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro made the switch to VALORANT in 2020 after a four-year career in professional Counter-Strike.
The 23-year-old player, known for his mechanical prowess on agents like Phoenix, Reyna, and Killjoy, quickly made a name for himself in the scene, climbing to the top of the ranks with team Version1.
Against all the odds, the underdogs made it to VALORANT's first international LAN event, beating Cloud9 Blue, Envy, and 100 Thieves to the punch when they placed second in the VCT Stage Two Challengers Finals in May, 2021.
Zellsis impressed fans once again when he beat European goliath Team Liquid in Iceland, Reykjavik—sending the favorite to the lower bracket of the tournament.
Here’s Zellsis' full list of VALORANT settings.
Mouse settings
|DPI
|800
|In-game Sensitivity
|0.296
|eDPI
|236
|Scoped Sensitivity
|0.9
|Polling Rate
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
Crosshair settings
|Color
|Yellow
|Inner Lines
|1 / 3 / 2 / 5
|Outlines
|Off
|Outer Lines
|0 / 0 / 0 / 0
|Center Dot
|Off
|Fade / Movement / Firing Error
|Off / Off / Off
Key bindings
|Crouch
|Left Ctrl
|Walk
|Left Shift
|Jump
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Ability 1
|Mouse 4
|Ability 2
|E
|Ability 3
|C
|Utlimate Ability
|X
Video settings
|Material Quality
|High
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 4x
|Detail Quality
|High
|Anisotropic Filtering
|8x
|Texture Quality
|High
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|UI Quality
|High
|Bloom
|On
|Vignette
|On
|Distortion
|On
|Vsync
|Off
|First Person Shadows
|On
Map settings
|Rotate
|Fixed / Based on Side
|Keep Player Centered
|On
|Minimap Size
|1.1
|Minimap Zoom
|0.9
|Minimap Vision Cones
|On
|Show Map Region Names
|Always
